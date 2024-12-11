RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mamata reacts on support for INDIA bloc leadership

December 11, 2024  19:49
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked several senior leaders of the INDIA bloc for backing her as the leader of the non-BJP coalition.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day trip to the coastal town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district, told reporters that she would pray for the well-being of those leaders and the alliance.

"I am indebted to everyone for the respect they have shown to me. I pray for their good health. I want them as well as their party to stay well. I also want INDIA to stay well," Banerjee said. 

The Trinamool Congress supremo refused to speak more on the issue.

Banerjee last week expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and signalled her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity. Leaders of several of its constituents backed her, saying she should be allowed to lead the coalition.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview with Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla.

Leaders such as NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, backed her. -- PTI
