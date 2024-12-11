Maha cabinet expansion by Dec 14; CM to meet PM





Fadnavis left for Delhi on Wednesday, his office said, adding it was a courtesy visit, the first after becoming the chief minister, as he would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.





Talking to PTI, a BJP leader said the Shiv Sena would not get the home department and was also unlikely to be allocated the revenue portfolio. Talks are getting delayed because three parties (Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) are involved, the politician said.





"The cabinet expansion is likely by December 14. The allocation of home department to Shiv Sena is ruled out. The Shiv Sena may get urban development, but is unlikely to get revenue," said the leader, who did not wish to be named.





The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM's post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant. Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was not travelling to the national capital, as per his office. -- PTI

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place by December 14, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday.