RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal meets EC over voter 'deletion' issue

December 11, 2024  18:03
image
An Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission on Wednesday to address allegations of mass voter deletions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
   
The party's national convenor, following the meeting, alleged that the BJP was orchestrating a conspiracy to remove voters, mostly from marginalised communities, including Dalits, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Purvanchalis, from the electoral roll. 
 
"We have submitted 3,000 pages of evidence showing how the BJP is conspiring to delete voters' names on a mass scale," Kejriwal claimed.
 
He stated the EC provided several assurances, including that no large-scale deletions would occur without proper verification. 
 
The former chief minister of Delhi also mentioned that in cases of voter deletions, a field inquiry will be conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO), accompanied by representatives from various political parties.
 
Kejriwal noted that if any individual applies to delete more than five voters' names, the concerned sub-divisional magistrate will carry out a field inquiry. 
 
The EC also assured AAP of strict action against those filing questionable deletion requests, he said.
 
The delegation included Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and party leader Jasmine Shah. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC MP's remark on Scindia sparks row in Parl
LIVE! TMC MP's remark on Scindia sparks row in Parl

SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Thursday
SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Thursday

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits lawsuits to reclaim a place of worship or change...

What prompted Oppn to move no-trust against Dhankhar
What prompted Oppn to move no-trust against Dhankhar

Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.

In this UP village Naushad is Dubey & Irshad is Pandey
In this UP village Naushad is Dubey & Irshad is Pandey

Several Muslim families in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, have adopted Hindu surnames such as Dubey, Pandey, and Tiwari, claiming their ancestors were Brahmins. This follows a campaign by the Vishal Bharat Sansthan, which aims to "reconnect...

Two detained in Meerut in Sunil Pal kidnapping case
Two detained in Meerut in Sunil Pal kidnapping case

Two people have been detained and are being questioned by Meerut police in connection with the alleged kidnapping and extortion of comedian Sunil Pal. Pal's wife visited the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut with three lawyers to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances