Kejriwal meets EC over voter 'deletion' issue

An Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission on Wednesday to address allegations of mass voter deletions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The party's national convenor, following the meeting, alleged that the BJP was orchestrating a conspiracy to remove voters, mostly from marginalised communities, including Dalits, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Purvanchalis, from the electoral roll.

"We have submitted 3,000 pages of evidence showing how the BJP is conspiring to delete voters' names on a mass scale," Kejriwal claimed.

He stated the EC provided several assurances, including that no large-scale deletions would occur without proper verification.

The former chief minister of Delhi also mentioned that in cases of voter deletions, a field inquiry will be conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO), accompanied by representatives from various political parties.

Kejriwal noted that if any individual applies to delete more than five voters' names, the concerned sub-divisional magistrate will carry out a field inquiry.

The EC also assured AAP of strict action against those filing questionable deletion requests, he said.

The delegation included Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and party leader Jasmine Shah.