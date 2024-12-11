Israel strikes Syria 480 times





The Israeli military on Tuesday said it had carried out about 480 strikes across the country over the past two days, hitting most of Syria's strategic weapon stockpiles, while Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli navy had destroyed the Syrian fleet overnight, hailing the operation as "a great success."





Just a day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hailed the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime as "a new and dramatic chapter."





The collapse of the Assad regime has prompted a punishing military response from Israel, which has launched airstrikes at military targets across Syria and deployed ground troops both into and beyond a demilitarized buffer zone for the first time in 50 years, reports