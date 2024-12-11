RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Is SP distancing itself from Cong? Dimple says...

December 11, 2024  15:25
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said that her party was neither with the "Soros issue" raised by the BJP against Congress nor with the" Adani issue" raised by the Congress. 

She said that the House should run.

"The House is running. It was functional today and we are hopeful that it keeps running. We are neither with the Soros issue nor with the Adani issue. We believe that the House should run," Dimple Yadav told reporters. 

"We hope that the people of both sides will show dedication towards the functioning of the House. There will be a discussion on the Constitution on Friday and Saturday. The Samajwadi Party wants the House to function," she added. 

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on the Constitution on 13th December as agreed upon. -- ANI
