Is AAP going with Cong for Delhi polls?





In a post on X, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be fighting the election on its own strength in Delhi.





"There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress," the former Delhi chief minister said.





His reaction comes amid media reports that the two parties were likely to have a tie up for the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls due in February.





Earlier this month also, Kejriwal had ruled out the possibility of the alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the Delhi elections. The recent buzz over alliance between the two Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners was fueled by cancellation of the Congress' 'Nyay Chaupal' event scheduled on Wednesday in which party leader Rahul Gandhi was to participate.





The event was to be held as culmination of the "Nyay Yatra" taken out by the Delhi Congress across Delhi ahead of the assembly polls. Also, Kejriwal on Tuesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid the rising demand in the INDIA block to appoint West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as head of the political grouping currently chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.





However, neither Kejriwal nor AAP have so far commented on the discussions in the meeting. These developments were seen as the Congress and AAP making their moves cautiously in view of the upcoming Delhi polls so that the future options remain open, sources said. -- PTI

