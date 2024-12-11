Illegal Rohingya immigrant bought land in Pune





Probe revealed that one of them, Muzammil Khan (45), had purchased a small plot of land in a Dehu Road locality for Rs 80,000, and built a house using earnings from his supari-selling business, a police official said on Wednesday.





He and his wife had acquired Aadhaar and PAN cards besides Indian passports. They had been living in the area since 2013, police found. Khan told police he fled Myanmar in 2012 with his family, seeking shelter in a refugee camp in Bangladesh before crossing the border illegally and entering West Bengal. After arriving in Pune, he worked in a company and later got into supari trade.





The couple acquired Aadhaar and PAN cards from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. The land was purchased without legal documentation from a woman named Kamble and there is no record of the transaction in official land records, the police official said. "Khan had obtained Indian passports for himself, his wife, and two children, and was planning to visit Mecca," the officer added. -- PTI

In July, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested two Rohingya couples for illegal entry and stay in the country.