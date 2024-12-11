Hand grenade found on steps of bank in Manipur





The police, in turn, called the bomb squad to defuse it. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. In another development, the security forces, during search operations at Tingkai Khullen in Kangpokpi district, recovered several arms, including a carbine machine gun with magazine, one single bolt sniper rifle, one 9 mm handgun with magazine, one hand grenade along with two tube launchers, ammunition and a radio set, a police statement on Wednesday said. -- PTI

Unidentified people on Wednesday kept a hand grenade in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday. Passersby spotted the grenade on the stairs in front of the private bank at Singjamei and informed the police.