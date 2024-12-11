RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hand grenade found on steps of bank in Manipur

December 11, 2024  16:35
Unidentified people on Wednesday kept a hand grenade in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday. Passersby spotted the grenade on the stairs in front of the private bank at Singjamei and informed the police. 

The police, in turn, called the bomb squad to defuse it. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. In another development, the security forces, during search operations at Tingkai Khullen in Kangpokpi district, recovered several arms, including a carbine machine gun with magazine, one single bolt sniper rifle, one 9 mm handgun with magazine, one hand grenade along with two tube launchers, ammunition and a radio set, a police statement on Wednesday said. -- PTI
