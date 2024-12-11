RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fed up of Dhankar's partiality: Kharge

December 11, 2024  16:17
image
Several opposition parties on Wednesday said the "partisan" conduct of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar prompted them to move a notice for his removal as vice president and alleged that politics has taken precedence over rules in the Upper House of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House. 

 Khage also claimed that Dhankhar himself is responsible for the disruptions in the House. 

 "The Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct has been contrary to the dignity of the post he holds. He targets opposition leaders and often praises the government," Kharge said. 

 "Politics has taken precedence over rules in the Rajya Sabha and the chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour," he alleged. 

 The Congress chief said since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 of the Constitution against the vice president as those who held the post previously never indulged in politics and remained unbiased. 

 "The notice for the Rajya Sabha chairman's removal is not about personal grievances or political battles. We are fed up with his behaviour and partiality. That is why we have given the notice for his removal," he said.

 Kharge said the opposition parties have nothing against Dhankhar, "but he left us with no option but to go ahead with the notice for his removal". 

 "The Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct in the House has harmed the country's dignity," he alleged. DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said there is a blatant attack on the country's democracy in Parliament by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nadimul Haque said he agrees with the leader of opposition. "We are not allowed to express ourselves in the Rajya Sabha," Haque said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fed up of Dhankar's partiality: Kharge
LIVE! Fed up of Dhankar's partiality: Kharge

Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife
Atul Subhash case: Cops confirm harassment by wife

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar on Tuesday confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.

Sena may not get home dept, Fadnavis flies to Delhi
Sena may not get home dept, Fadnavis flies to Delhi

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place by December 14, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Wednesday.

Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?
Is Bumrah In Doubt For 3rd Test?

'The only concern they might have is around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and what that does to the bowling attack... that's where the main challenge lies for India.'

Gabba Pitch Will Be Traditional: Curator
Gabba Pitch Will Be Traditional: Curator

'We still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances