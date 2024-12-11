RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna cremated with state honours

December 11, 2024  18:25
Ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka and former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna was cremated on Wednesday with full state honours in his ancestral village Somanahalli in Mandya district.

The 92-year-old veteran politician, who had also served as the Maharashtra Governor, died at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy and Krishna's relative D K Shivakumar, Central and state ministers, several MLAs, MPs, opposition BJP and JD-S leaders and top government officials in the state were present during the final rites.

Along with them, the pontiff of the Adi Chunchanagiri Math Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji along with others paid respect.

Krishna's wife Prema, daughters Malavika and Shambhavi too paid their homage with teary eyes.

The mortal remains of SMK, as Krishna was fondly addressed, was brought to the venue in a palanquin decorated with flowers.

His body was wrapped in the Indian tricolour and decked with garlands. The police gave a gun salute to the departed leader.

Amid chants of Vedic hymns by a team of priests, Krishna's grandson Amartya lit the pyre comprising 1,000 kg of sandalwood. -- PTI
