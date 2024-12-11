Dilip Kumar would have turned 102 today





While the world recognized Dilip Kumar for his larger-than-life persona and unmatched acting skills, Saira fondly remembered the simpler, carefree side of him that he reserved for their personal moments.





Taking to social media, Saira shared a touching video montage of the unforgettable times she spent with her late husband.





Dilip Kumar, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 98, had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, but for Saira, he was much more than a legend.





In her Instagram post, Saira reflected on how Dilip Kumar's presence transformed her life. "A few people walk into your life to stay, becoming a part of you in every possible way. That's what happened when Dilip Sahib entered my life to stay with me forever. We are one in our thoughts and being," she wrote, capturing the depth of their bond.Saira continued, expressing how, despite his legendary status, Dilip Kumar would shed his iconic aura whenever they were together.





"To the world, he was the epitome of mannerisms, poise, chivalry, and a presence that could silence a room," she wrote.





"Yet, whenever he was around me, he became something else entirely. He shed the aura of a legend and let the child within him emerge playful, carefree, unburdened by the weight of worldly chaos," she added.





Saira shared a special anecdote about the actor's spontaneous nature. "One thing I can say for certain about Sahib is that he could never sit still. He loved to travel. Whenever he had days off from shooting, he would ask us to accompany him to beautiful destinations. My brother Sultan's children, others in the family, and I would often join him on these trips, creating some of our fondest memories together," she recalled.





She went on to narrate an unforgettable story from their life. "I had gone to the airport just to see him off. When I mentioned my shoot had been cancelled, Dilip Sahib took me by surprise. He sent his secretary to secure a ticket for me, and before I knew it, I was travelling with him to a grand wedding. I was dressed in a simple cotton salwar kameez, with no preparation, yet Dilip Sahib's simplicity allowed him to bring me into his world effortlessly." -- PTI

On the 102nd birth anniversary of Bollywood's legendary "Tragedy King," Dilip Kumar, his beloved wife, veteran actress Saira Banu, paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor, recalling the special moments they shared together.