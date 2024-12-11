RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dhankar running a circus, not Parliament: Raut

December 11, 2024  16:51
What other Opposition MPs said on RS chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar:
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said there is a blatant attack on the country's democracy in Parliament by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nadimul Haque said he agrees with the leader of opposition. "We are not allowed to express ourselves in the Rajya Sabha," Haque said. 
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "It seems that the chairman is not running Parliament but a circus. He eats up the time by speaking himself." 
"There is a blatant attack on the democracy by the ruling party in Parliament. In parliamentary democracy, the leader of the House and the leader of opposition are two pillars and whenever the LoP stands up to speak, the floor is immediately given to the opposition leader and no one will speak," Siva said. 
TMC's Sagarika Ghose, RJD's Manoj Jha, Javed Ali Khan of the SP, NCP (SP) leader Fauzia Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmad of the JMM, among others, were present on the dais at the press conference. PTI
