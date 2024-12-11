RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi is freezing, folks! Temperature is...

December 11, 2024  09:49
image
The national capital on Wednesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far with the mercury dropping sharply to 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to 8 degrees Celsius the previous day.

"The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said. 

 The lowest ever minimum temperature over the station was 0.0 degrees Celsius on 27th December 1930, the weather forecasting agency added. The relative humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 64 per cent while the mercury is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius. 

 Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi is freezing, folks! Temperature is...
LIVE! Delhi is freezing, folks! Temperature is...

India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria

India evacuated 75 of its nationals from Syria two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government.

Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!
Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!

'This is the first case in which we saw use of Starlink by smugglers.'

Defiant Netanyahu takes stand in landmark graft trial
Defiant Netanyahu takes stand in landmark graft trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant tone as he testified in open court for the first time in Tel Aviv in his years-long corruption trial on Sunday.

Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau
Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau

United States President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, describing him as the 'Governor of Canada'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances