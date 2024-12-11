Delhi is freezing, folks! Temperature is...





"The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said.





The lowest ever minimum temperature over the station was 0.0 degrees Celsius on 27th December 1930, the weather forecasting agency added. The relative humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 64 per cent while the mercury is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.





Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range. -- PTI

