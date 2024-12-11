RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cold wave hits Delhi, early December records mercury below 5 deg C in 14 years

December 11, 2024  20:49
Chilly winds on Wednesday marked the arrival of cold wave conditions in the national capital as Delhi recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
   
The minimum temperatures in early December have been recorded below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time in 14 years, it said.
 
According to data, the lowest minimum temperature during this period was recorded on December 6, 1987, at 4.1 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of similar cold wave conditions for the next two days.
 
The night-time temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 4.7 notches below the normal. On Tuesday, it was 8 degrees Celsius.
 
According to the data, in December 2023 and 2022, there were no cold wave days. However, November 2020 saw cold wave conditions with the minimum temperature plunging to 7.5 degrees Celsius.
 
A cold wave occurs when the minimum temperature departures from the normal day temperature by 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius. If the negative departure exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a "severe cold wave". -- PTI
