Bengaluru techie's father says his allegations against wife 100% true

The father of the 34-year-old Bengaluru techie who died by suicide on Monday has accused the 'mediation court' of not functioning according to the law, recalling his son's experiences when he was repeatedly called to the court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur over cases filed by his wife.





A 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, Atul Subhash, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.





Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Pawan Kumar, the father of the deceased, shared that Atul had travelled to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times due to court cases filed by his wife, adding that she used to frame one charge after another.





"He (Atul) had said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court. He had to go to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. She (the deceased's wife) used to frame one charge after another. He must have been frustrated but never let us feel that," Kumar said.





The father of the deceased also mentioned that they were informed of Atul's death after he sent an email to his younger brother around 1 am on the day of the incident.





Kumar stressed that the allegations made by Atul in his suicide note against his wife and her family were '100 per cent true'.





"Suddenly, we received the information about the incident--he sent a mail to our younger son around 1 am. It's 100 per cent true (the allegations of the deceased against his wife and her family)... We cannot express the level of tension that our son would have been in," Kumar added.





According to a statement released by the police, the Hoysala Police Control Room received a call at 6 am on Monday about Atul Subhash's suicide in a flat at Bengaluru's Manjunatha Layout in the Delfinium Residency.





The statement further stated that when the police went to search the place, the flat was locked from inside, and the lock was broken, following which they went inside and saw Atul hanging from a ceiling fan by the support of a nylon rope.





The police informed the incident to the brother of the deceased, Bikas Kumar, who later filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore money for the settlement, which led to his mental and physical harassment, following which he had to take the extreme step.





A case was later registered under the BNS Act, and an investigation is underway, the police stated.





In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, 'Justice is Due' on every single page of the 24-page note.





Subhash further described the instances that instigated him to take such a step.





Subhash recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide note also had a message for his four-year-old son, who he claimed had been kept estranged from him.





The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.





Subhash mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. -- ANI