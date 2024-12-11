RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Assam woman ostracised for wearing salwar-kameez

December 11, 2024  20:25
Representative image
Representative image
In a case of moral policing, a woman was socially ostracised and fined Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez in Darrang district of Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official of the district commissioner's office, the incident took place in Gongajani Kuwori village in Sipajhar revenue circle area recently.

The woman, identified as Meghali Das, on Wednesday filed complaints with the police and civil administration, and officials are likely to visit the village on Thursday to look into the matter.

"I have been ostracised and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez... I run a small shop and since I need to bring commodities from the market, I prefer wearing salwar to a mekhela-sador (traditional Assamese dress) or saree," she told reporters in Mangaldai.

Das said that the villagers objected to her wearing salwar-kameez and took the decision in a kangaroo court held at a local temple premises on Sunday.

"We are not being allowed to visit the houses of other people in the village. My three children have also been told not to go to shops, let alone visit other villagers. Villagers have also asked their children to not speak to my children at school," she added.

Despite the decision of the villagers, the affected woman vowed to continue wearing salwar-kameez as it is convenient for her work. -- PTI
