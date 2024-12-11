RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Andre Agassi serves ace for tech in education

December 11, 2024  09:20
Tennis legend Andre Agassi said finding private sector solutions for daunting social problems is important and needs to be scaled up.

Agassi said that finding the niche for technology in the education space can fill a huge vacuum of personalised learning that every child deserves.

"I think technology can play an essential role not just in the scalability but the personalisation aspect as well," said Agassi during a session themed Marathon Mindset at the TiE Global Summit.

Agassi is backing Square Panda, an edtech firm offering multisensory learning solutions to help children learn to read. The firm is also working towards transforming the early education landscape in India.

"We need to solve daunting global societal issues collectively and together. I think the private sector is a huge vehicle for bridging that gap."

When asked about the turning point or influences which helped him overcome his fears and become a calmer person, he said that life is the best teacher for that.

"We all live what I call 'hero's journey', where we spend the first part of our life thinking that we have to perform and achieve and then life hits us in the face," said Agassi.

"There are broken relationships and dreams. I went through a lot of this. Then we realise that the last phase of that hero's journey is recognising that it is about service to others. For me, I won everything in tennis and I got to number one in the world, but I was probably at my most unhappy (phase)." 

Agassi reached the world No. 1 ranking for the first time in 1995, but was troubled by personal issues during the mid-to-late 1990s and sank to 141 in 1997, prompting many to believe that his career was over. He returned to No. 1 in 1999 and enjoyed the most successful run of his career over the next four years. 

-- Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard
