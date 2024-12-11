1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts in Maha: EC

Maharashtra's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni has said in all 1,440 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) were verified during the last month's state assembly polls with their results matching perfectly with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counts.

A VVPAT is connected with an EVM through a printer port, which records vote data and counters in a paper slip to verify the correct recording of vote by the machine. VVPATs are intended as an independent verification system for voting machines.





He vouched for the credibility of EVMs, saying they are standalone devices with no possibility of hacking, an assertion coming in the backdrop of some opposition parties questioning the credibility of these machines and demanding a return to ballot papers.





In an interview with PTI, Kulkarni informed that 659 cases related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were recorded during the assembly polls and they were under investigation.





This was a significant rise from 366 such cases reported in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in the state in April-May. The assembly elections were held on November 23.





Kulkarni explained investigations into the assembly election cases were being pursued actively and expressed confidence they will reach a satisfactory conclusion.





He noted that complaints regarding hate speeches and violations of the MCC were thoroughly investigated with some resulting in legal action under relevant laws.





"Maharashtra recorded 659 cases during the recent assembly elections, a significant increase from 366 cases in the Lok Sabha elections. Our investigating agencies did an excellent work during the Lok Sabha polls. Out of 366 cases, 300 were charge-sheeted. Similarly, for the 659 cases in the assembly elections, all investigations were being followed up, and I am hopeful they will also reach a logical end," maintained the senior bureaucrat.





Asked about opposition parties levelling manipulation allegations regarding EVMs and questioning their credibility and transparency, Kulkarni sought to allay their concerns and asserted these devices are tamper proof.





"These machines are standalone devices with no external connectivity, making hacking impossible. The chip in EVMs is one-time programmable, ensuring no changes can be made. Strict security and administrative protocols further prevent any tampering," he insisted. -- PTI