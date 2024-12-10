RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Will do what's best for economy: RBI governor-designate

December 10, 2024  13:53
image
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday said he will work to understand all perspectives and do what is best for the economy after he takes charge as the RBI Governor on December 11. 

Responding to reporters' queries outside the finance ministry, Malhotra said, "One has to understand the turf, all perspectives and do what's best for the economy." 

Malhotra, 56, who is currently the revenue secretary in the ministry of finance, was on Monday evening named by the government to succeed Shaktikanta Das as the governor of the central bank. 

A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra, has more than three decades of experience in public policy with expertise in areas like power, finance, and taxation. 

He takes guard at a time when the Indian economy is faced with the dual challenge of slowing growth rate and high inflation. 

While Das kept benchmark interest rates unchanged for almost two years in a bid to control inflation, the incoming governor is said to be a team player who believes prices cannot be managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) alone and the task needs government help as well. 

He takes over as the 26th governor of the RBI at a time when it is under pressure to cut interest rates to support growth. 

The GDP growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September period while the inflation accelerated to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October. 

The government-mandated inflation target for the RBI is 4 per cent, plus or minus two percentage points.
LIVE! SC notes judge's 'hate speech' at VHP meet

Oppn submits notice for no-trust motion against Veep

Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a notice to move a motion for removing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly conducting the House in a partisan manner.

BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'

Afreen Shah, a 20-year-old woman, was one of seven people killed in a bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night. The bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on the SG Barve Road, leaving 42 others injured. The accident occurred as...

INDIA's no-trust motion: BJD refuses to commit

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has stated that his party will take "necessary steps" in response to the INDIA bloc's potential move to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. While Patnaik did not...

Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot

'He knows that Gabba will be a different wicket where he will get to face a lot of bounce and pace and that back foot game needs to be included in his game.'

