RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Why are Oppn MPs carrying black jholas in Parl?

December 10, 2024  11:45
image
Several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on it and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.

 This is the latest in the series of unusual protests led by the Congress daily ahead of the sitting of Parliament in the morning. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, JMM, Left, among others, protested in front of the Makar Dwar steps. 

 They were carrying black 'jholas' with caricatures of Modi and Adani printed on one side and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side of the bag. They raised slogans against alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter. 

 Earlier, Gandhi chaired a meeting of Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha to take stock of the party's stance on various issues and the way forward in Parliament. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why are Oppn MPs carrying black jholas in Parl?
LIVE! Why are Oppn MPs carrying black jholas in Parl?

7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash

The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai has risen to seven, officials on Tuesday said as experts inspected the wet leased vehicle to ascertain if it had any mechanical fault.

BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'

The driver was speeding and the bus swerved for about 200 metres before it dashed into multiple vehicles on the road.

'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'

'Going into Brisbane, India need a tight strategy for Travis Head and they need to get Akash Deep in and maybe Ravindra Jadeja for Ashwin.'

Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Monday nominated Indian-American Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances