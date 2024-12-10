RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UNHCR should take note of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: ISKCON

December 10, 2024  19:19
image
ISKCON's Kolkata centre on Tuesday called upon the UNHCR to take note of atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh and said such violations of human rights are deeply saddening.

The interim government in Bangladesh should take strong action against the fundamentalists fomenting trouble in that country and arrest them to build confidence among the minorities there, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das said.

His comment comes on the occasion of the Human Rights Day. 

"Wake up, @UNHumanRights! Wake up at least today, on #HumanRightsDay. Your silence and blind eye toward the ongoing #Bangladesh human rights violations are deeply saddening and heartbreaking," Das said on X.

He also claimed that the MPs of countries like the US and the United Kingdom have spoken out against the atrocities in Bangladesh, but the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) is yet to come up with a response to the human rights violations in that country.

Posting a video of a fundamentalist purportedly threatening the Hindu minorities and ISKCON in Bangladesh, Das said, "Just listen to this open call of genocide against Bangladeshi minorities & wake up."

The authenticity of the video can't be verified independently.

Das said that the ISKCON serves and feeds all people irrespective of their religious beliefs in Bangladesh as it does in several other countries in the world.

"We only want minorities and ISKCON are safeguarded in Bangladesh," Das said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lalu's remark on Nitish's Mahila Yatra stirs row
LIVE! Lalu's remark on Nitish's Mahila Yatra stirs row

Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as 'weapon': Cops
Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as 'weapon': Cops

Police have registered a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the driver of a BEST bus involved in an accident in Mumbai which claimed six lives and left 43 others injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Regrettable: BJP on Oppn's no-trust move against VP
Regrettable: BJP on Oppn's no-trust move against VP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma has rejected the opposition's move to impeach Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it an attempt to disrupt House proceedings. Sharma claims there are no valid grounds to impeach Dhankhar, who is also...

Portion of 185-year-old UP mosque razed for highway
Portion of 185-year-old UP mosque razed for highway

The mosque's management committee chief, however, claimed that the Noori Masjid in Lalauli town was built in 1839 while the road around it came up only in 1956, and said they have already moved the Allahabad high court which will take up...

No EVM-VVPAT mismatch: EC amid Oppn's Maha claims
No EVM-VVPAT mismatch: EC amid Oppn's Maha claims

The counting of VVPAT slips aims to verify the tally of votes recorded EVMs against the corresponding VVPAT slips, the ECI said, adding that representatives of candidates were present throughout the process.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances