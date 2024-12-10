Trial in rape and murder case of RG Kar Hospital doc to conclude in a month: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the CBI's latest status report and expressed confidence that the trial in the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital at Kolkata was likely to conclude in a month.

After perusing the CBI's report, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the trial was proceeding on a daily basis -- Monday to Thursday -- at the Special CBI Court in Sealdah.

It observed of the total 81 witnesses, the prosecution had recorded statements of 43 witnesses.

The bench further directed the parties to share their recommendations and suggestions on preventing gender-based violence and developing safety protocols for doctors and medical staff at hospitals across the nation with the court-appointed national task force (NTF).

The bench directed the NTF to file a report within 12 weeks from Tuesday for its consideration.

"All recommendations and suggestions be sent to the National Task force and a reply be filed by the states and UTs (union territories) to the last report of the NTF, the CJI said.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 following which the Kolkata police arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy the next day in connection with the crime.

While taking a suo motu notice of the case, the bench constituted the NTF on August 20 to formulate a protocol to ensure safety and security of medical professionals in the wake of the crime.

In November, the NTF in its report -- part of the Central government's affidavit -- said a separate central law to deal with offences against health care professionals was not required.

The panel said the state laws had adequate provisions to address the day-to-day minor offences besides serious ones under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In a slew of its recommendations, the NTF said 24 states had already enacted laws to address violence against health care professionals, also defining the terms "health care institutions" and "medical professionals".

It said two more states had introduced their Bills in this regard.

The members of NTF include surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General, Medical Services (Navy) Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad and Dr M Srinivas, Director, Delhi AIIMS. -- PTI