The pretty, gorgeous Preity

December 10, 2024  16:55
Can't recognise her? Neither can she. 
The actress shares this image among others on X saying: 
"I'm always amazed by how, the same me can look so different through the lense of a different artist/photographer. 
These images were shot by the super talented Greg Alexander an hour after I landed in Cannes for the film festival. I had never worked with the #LofficielMonaco team before so everything was new & exciting. 
Luckily everything went as planned and the entire shoot was done in a hour or so thanks to my dearest friend Dalia Raiyen who is an absolute star & the sweetest friend. I love you babe.
This post is an appreciation post for everyone that worked on this shoot & for my friend Dalia. This is a great example of how team work makes the dream work So let's take some time out today & thank those amazing people that make us, and our work look better, by their valuable contributions and their hard work behind the scenes. 
 #throwback #photoshoot #ting."
