Sensex, Nifty end on flat note amid volatile trade

December 10, 2024  16:57
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note on Tuesday amid a lacklustre trade, as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines in the absence of any fresh trigger. Besides, a weak trend in European markets also impacted investors' sentiment, according to traders.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex rises 1.59 points to close flat at 81,510.05. During the day, it climbed 217.88 points or 0.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,726.34. The NSE Nifty fell 8.95 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 24,610.05. In the intraday trade, it slipped 108.35 points or 0.44 per cent to hit a low of 24,510.65.
LIVE! BEST bus crash: Driver sent to police custody

Oppn submits notice for no-trust motion against Veep

Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a notice to move a motion for removing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly conducting the House in a partisan manner.

More INDIA parties want Cong to pass on leadership

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'

'Look at the post mortem reports. Every body (of the 10 Kuki-Zo youth who were killed) has almost 12 bullet marks on it.''Why do they have to fire so much even if they wanted to kill them?''One or two shots would be enough to kill them....

There will be no winner: Xi's warning to Trump

Gearing up for Trump 2.0 era, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday cautioned there will be no winner in a tariff or tech wars between China and the United States and vowed that Beijing would firmly safeguard its interests.

