RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Satyendra Jain sues Bansuri Swaraj

December 10, 2024  14:52
image
The Rouse Avenue court has listed the Complaint of Satyendar Jain for order on Pre Summoning evidence in support of his complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on December 16. 

 Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal heard the submissions made by Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj that before issuing the notice, the complainant should be permitted to leads pre summoning evidence.

 Jain has alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was watched by Millions of people. He has claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC notes judge's 'hate speech' at VHP meet
LIVE! SC notes judge's 'hate speech' at VHP meet

Oppn submits notice for no-trust motion against Veep
Oppn submits notice for no-trust motion against Veep

Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a notice to move a motion for removing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly conducting the House in a partisan manner.

BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'
BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'

Afreen Shah, a 20-year-old woman, was one of seven people killed in a bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night. The bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on the SG Barve Road, leaving 42 others injured. The accident occurred as...

INDIA's no-trust motion: BJD refuses to commit
INDIA's no-trust motion: BJD refuses to commit

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has stated that his party will take "necessary steps" in response to the INDIA bloc's potential move to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. While Patnaik did not...

Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot

'He knows that Gabba will be a different wicket where he will get to face a lot of bounce and pace and that back foot game needs to be included in his game.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances