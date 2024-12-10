Satyendra Jain sues Bansuri Swaraj





Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal heard the submissions made by Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj that before issuing the notice, the complainant should be permitted to leads pre summoning evidence.





Jain has alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was watched by Millions of people. He has claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage. -- ANI

The Rouse Avenue court has listed the Complaint of Satyendar Jain for order on Pre Summoning evidence in support of his complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on December 16.