Rajasthan CM insulted goddess Saraswati: Sonu Nigam

December 10, 2024  18:22
Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has expressed displeasure over Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other delegates allegedly leaving his musical concert held in Jaipur on Monday in the middle, calling such behaviour an "insult" to Saraswati, the goddess of music and arts. 

The show was organised as part of a cultural evening at Hotel Rambagh Palace for delegates attending the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. 

Nigam, known for hit songs Yeh Dil Deewana, Suraj Hua Maddham, Abhi Mujhmein Kahin, and Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, in a video message shared on his Instagram account said if someone wants to leave the concert midway, they should not bother attending the show in the first place. 

"I saw that CM sahab and others got up and left in the middle of the show. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. This is my request to all these politicians that if you yourself do not appreciate your artist then what will the people outside do. What would they think? I have never seen such a thing," the 51-year-old said. 

"My request to you is that if you have to get up and leave, either you should not come or should leave before the show starts. It is very rude to get up and leave in the middle of any artist's performance. This is an insult to (goddess) Saraswati," he added. 

Nigam said he didn't notice the chief minister and delegates leaving. 

"But I later received many messages from people (on social media) asking me to not do shows like this anymore for politicians where they get up and leave midway," he said. 

If they have to, the singer said politicians must try to leave before the performance begins. 

"I know you have a lot of work... You should not waste your time on a show. You should leave early. Very humbly, it's a request to all of you." 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura on Monday.
