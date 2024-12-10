RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rahul meets of Sambhal violence victims' kin in Delhi

December 10, 2024  22:21
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met families of the victims of violence in Sambhal at his 10 Janpath residence and offered them all possible help, sources said.
 
AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier denied permission to both Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to travel to Sambhal and visit the victims' families.

The Gandhi siblings were on their way to Sambhal on December 4 but were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border.

Rahul Gandhi had termed the action "anti-constitutional".

After being stopped at the Ghazipur border, Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to go to Sambhal alone with the police but was not allowed.

Violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal on November 24 as protesters clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured. --PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath meets Putin, hails Indo-Russian ties
LIVE! Rajnath meets Putin, hails Indo-Russian ties

Denied Sambhal visit, Rahul meets victims' kin in Delhi
Denied Sambhal visit, Rahul meets victims' kin in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the families of victims of violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and offered them all possible help to ensure justice. The incident in Sambhal, which resulted in four deaths, occurred during a...

Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note
Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years long of emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and...

To ogle at...: Lalu's remark on Nitish yatra stirs row
To ogle at...: Lalu's remark on Nitish yatra stirs row

The BJP and JDU leaders claimed that Prasad insulted women in the state with his comment.

'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'
'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'

'Look at the post mortem reports. Every body (of the 10 Kuki-Zo youth who were killed) has almost 12 bullet marks on it.''Why do they have to fire so much even if they wanted to kill them?''One or two shots would be enough to kill them....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances