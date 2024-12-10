Pistols, narcotics seized during search in Sambhal





Superintendent of police Krishan Kumar said the search operation was conducted in 13 houses by police teams, RAF, Rapid Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary and suspicious items were recovered from three houses.





He said 93 packets of smack were recovered from the house of one Arshad, a .315 bore pistol from the house of Tajwar and another similar pistol as well as two cartridges were seized from the house of Mewar.





The SP did not reveal the quantity of the smack recovered.





Sambhal witnessed violence on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.





Four people were killed and several were injured in the confrontation. The area has remained tense since then.





The police officer said that 39 people have been arrested for their involvement in the violence and a search for the other accused is underway. -- PTI

