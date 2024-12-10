RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Oppn submits notice for motion to remove Veep

December 10, 2024  14:14
Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a notice to move a motion for removing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, sources said.

The notice was submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, they said.

The sources said about 60 opposition MPs -- including from the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam -- have signed the notice.

The notice, spearheaded by the Congress, comes in the wake of turbulent ties between opposition parties and the Rajya Sabha chairman.

The opposition has been upset with Dhankhar over multiple issues, the latest being him allowing the members of the treasury benches to raise the Cong-Soros 'link' issue in the Upper House.

The minimum required numbers for moving a motion to remove the vice president is 50.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had accused the Rajya Sabha chairman of being partisan.

INDIA bloc parties had in August this year also considered submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice president from his office.

According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, "Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution."   -- PTI
