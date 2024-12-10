Now, Lalu backs Mamata for heading INDIA bloc





"Mamata ko INDIA gathbandhan ka leadership milna chahiye," Lalu told the media in Patna.





Lalu's stand in favour of Mamata is seen as a setback to the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.





Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "No one is questioning Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He is the leader of all of us. If some of our allies, be it TMC, Laluji, Akhileshji, have a different opinion about the INDIA alliance, the fact remains we all have formed the INDIA alliance together. If someone wants to say something new and wants to strengthen the INDIA alliance then it should be considered and Congress should join the discussion and put forward its point."





Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has thrown a spanner in the works by offering to lead INDIA ostensibly to make up for Congress's deficient leadership against the Narendra Modi juggernaut.





-- MI Khan in Patna and agencies.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is the latest leader to support TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA alliance. Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav, had earlier supported Mamata in her quest to lead the Opposition bloc.