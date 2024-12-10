RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as weapon: Police

December 10, 2024  19:10
image
Police on Tuesday informed a court in Mumbai that they needed to probe if the driver of the BEST bus that mowed down seven persons and injured 42 others had committed the act "deliberately" and used the vehicle as a "weapon".

The court has remanded the driver, Sanjay More (54), to police custody till December 21.

The bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking hit several vehicles and pedestrians in the incident, which took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West).

More was detained after the incident. He was later arrested and booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police produced him before a magistrate court and sought his remand, citing that the alleged crime was serious and a thorough investigation was needed.

It submitted that it needed to investigate the accused's intention in committing the crime and if there was any conspiracy.

Police further said it needed to probe if the driver used the bus in his possession as a "weapon" and drove it recklessly in a congested area, endangering the lives of passengers and pedestrians.

It is necessary to investigate if the accused had received the training to drive the bus and if he was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident, they said.

Police also said the transport department was yet to examine the bus involved in an accident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lalu's remark on Nitish's Mahila Yatra stirs row
LIVE! Lalu's remark on Nitish's Mahila Yatra stirs row

Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as 'weapon': Cops
Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as 'weapon': Cops

Police have registered a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the driver of a BEST bus involved in an accident in Mumbai which claimed six lives and left 43 others injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Regrettable: BJP on Oppn's no-trust move against VP
Regrettable: BJP on Oppn's no-trust move against VP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma has rejected the opposition's move to impeach Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it an attempt to disrupt House proceedings. Sharma claims there are no valid grounds to impeach Dhankhar, who is also...

Portion of 185-year-old UP mosque razed for highway
Portion of 185-year-old UP mosque razed for highway

The mosque's management committee chief, however, claimed that the Noori Masjid in Lalauli town was built in 1839 while the road around it came up only in 1956, and said they have already moved the Allahabad high court which will take up...

No EVM-VVPAT mismatch: EC amid Oppn's Maha claims
No EVM-VVPAT mismatch: EC amid Oppn's Maha claims

The counting of VVPAT slips aims to verify the tally of votes recorded EVMs against the corresponding VVPAT slips, the ECI said, adding that representatives of candidates were present throughout the process.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances