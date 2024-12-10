RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi can defeat Bangladesh in '48 hours': Sena MLA

December 10, 2024  23:43
Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane on Tuesday claimed India will save Hindus in Bangladesh, where they are facing attacks, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can defeat the neighbouring nation in "48 hours".
  
Speaking at a rally organised in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra to protest against atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, Rane said India is being surrounded by all sides everyday.

He said the Hindu community just has one country - India. Nepal is also a Hindu majority country, but the number of community members is very less in the Himalayan nation.

"Muslims have many countries. If you (Muslims) do not like our country then leave," the ruling coalition MLA maintained.

Hindu women are being kidnapped and stones are being pelted on Ganpati, Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti rallies/processions in Maharashtra, alleged the MLA whose party is aligned with the BJP.

"We will save Hindus in Bangladesh. There is (PM) Narendra Modi for that. But it is our responsibility to save our country. Do not let your guard down. Modi ji will not take more than two days to defeat Bangladesh. We will defeat Bangladesh in 48 hours," the Shiv Sena legislator told the gathering in his home district.

Nilesh Rane is son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane and elder brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who has been accused of make provocative speeches. -- PTI
