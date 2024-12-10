Man dies by suicide, leaves behind 24-page death note

A day after a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after blaming his wife and her family, the police on Tuesday said they have been booked for abetment of suicide.





Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years long of emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, police said.





Subhash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, they added. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room where he ended his life.





Before taking the drastic step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances under which he had decided to die by suicide.





In the video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, Subhash can be heard saying, "I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going.





"With the money from my taxes, this court and police system will harass me, my family, and other good people. So, the supply of value should be finished."





He demanded that, after his death, his wife and her family should not be allowed near his body. Until his alleged harassers were punished, he asked his family not to immerse his ashes.





Demanding justice, Subhash urged his family to throw the ashes outside the court's gutter if his alleged harassers were not found guilty.





"Based on a complaint from his family, we have registered a case of abetment of suicide against his wife and her family members. All the allegations are being looked into, and we are investigating into the matter," a senior police officer said. No arrests have been made yet, he added. -- PTI