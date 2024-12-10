RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man arrested for hoax bomb on flight turns out to be...

December 10, 2024  15:44
image
A man arrested for allegedly sharing a bogus bomb alert on an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata last month has turned out to be an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer. Police, however, justified his arrest claiming he provided false information that forced the flight with 187 passengers onboard to make an emergency landing. 

Animesh Mandal (44) is a deputy superintendent-rank IB official posted in Nagpur and he was innocent, his lawyer Faizal Rizvi told reporters here two days ago. On November 14, Mandal allegedly told the crew of the IndiGo flight after it took off that there was a bomb on the plane. 

 The flight was diverted to Raipur, but after a thorough search upon landing, the information was found to be baseless. Mandal was arrested by Raipur Police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and provisions of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BEST bus crash: Driver sent to police custody
LIVE! BEST bus crash: Driver sent to police custody

Oppn submits notice for no-trust motion against Veep
Oppn submits notice for no-trust motion against Veep

Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a notice to move a motion for removing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly conducting the House in a partisan manner.

More INDIA parties want Cong to pass on leadership
More INDIA parties want Cong to pass on leadership

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'
'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'

'Look at the post mortem reports. Every body (of the 10 Kuki-Zo youth who were killed) has almost 12 bullet marks on it.''Why do they have to fire so much even if they wanted to kill them?''One or two shots would be enough to kill them....

There will be no winner: Xi's warning to Trump
There will be no winner: Xi's warning to Trump

Gearing up for Trump 2.0 era, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday cautioned there will be no winner in a tariff or tech wars between China and the United States and vowed that Beijing would firmly safeguard its interests.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances