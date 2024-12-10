RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahindra not to use '6e' till disposal of IndiGo lawsuit

December 10, 2024  08:55
image
Bhavini Mishra/Business Standard

Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd told the Delhi high court on Monday that it would not use the '6E' trademark for its upcoming electric car model until the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by IndiGo is decided.

Mahindra said it would be rebranding the model from BE 6e to BE 6 but planned to contest IndiGos claims in court.

Meanwhile, IndiGo told the court that it would not pursue an injunction against the automaker.

The matter will now be heard in April 2025.

IndiGo had taken Mahindra Electric Automobile to court for infringement of its trademark '6e' in the latters new electric car Mahindra BE 6e, which is expected to hit Indian roads in February 2025.

The dispute arose when the registrar of trademarks on November 25 accepted Mahindra Electrics request to register the BE 6e mark in Class 12.

Under trademark laws, there are a total of 45 classes of trademarks, with Classes 1-34 pertaining to products and Classes 35-45 relating to services.

IndiGo operates under callsign 6e,  which is also a key identifier of its branding. In aviation, a callsign is a group of letters and numbers used to identify an aircraft or aviator in air-ground communications (in this case, 6e).

The 6e brand also offers a wide range of services to its passengers, such as seat selection, priority check-in, complimentary snacks, and the ability to flexibly reschedule and cancel journey.

In addition, 6e add-ons also offer options for extra baggage, pre-booked meals, and lounge access.
