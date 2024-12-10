RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lalu's remark on Nitish's Mahila Samvad Yatra stirs row

December 10, 2024  20:22
image
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's proposed statewide 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', saying it was to "ogle at women", triggering sharp reactions from the ruling BJP and JD-U.

The BJP and JDU leaders claimed that Prasad insulted women in the state with his comment.

"Aankh Sekne Jaa Rahe Hain Apna" was Prasad's quizzical reply, which used to be a Bihari slang, to berate Kumar when asked about the CM's plans to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.

Criticising him, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "We knew Lalu ji is physically ill. But today he has shown that he has a sick mind."

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said the comment showed the veteran leader's mindset.

"Lalu Ji has insulted women by making such a remark against our chief minister. We don't give importance to what Lalu ji claimed," he said.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who had formerly served in Kumar's cabinet, voiced disgust over the remark of the RJD supremo, exclaiming "Chhi! Chhi! Chhi! (shame)".

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Singh said, "Only Lalu Prasad can say such bad things about Nitish Kumar. Lalu is a selfish man whose whole life has been tainted." -- PTI
