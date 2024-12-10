'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'





Ginza Vualzong, ITLF spokesperson, discusses the contents of this letter with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com and why the Kukis fear the CRPF.





The Indigenous Tribals Leaders Forum, a conglomerate of recognised tribals in Lamka, Outer Manipur, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to initiate a judicial inquiry into the killing of '10 Kuki Zo volunteers' allegedly in a fake encounter by Central Reserve Police Force personnel.