'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'

December 10, 2024  17:08
The Indigenous Tribals Leaders Forum, a conglomerate of recognised tribals in Lamka, Outer Manipur, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to initiate a judicial inquiry into the killing of '10 Kuki Zo volunteers' allegedly in a fake encounter by Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Ginza Vualzong, ITLF spokesperson, discusses the contents of this letter with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com and why the Kukis fear the CRPF.

