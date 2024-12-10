RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


HC slaps Rs 30L fine on BRS ex-MLA for suppressing German citizenship

December 10, 2024  01:04

The Telangana high court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh for suppressing and misrepresenting facts related to his German citizenship. 

While dismissing Ramesh's petition, the high court upheld the Union home ministry's 2019 order revoking his Indian citizenship. 

The court observed that Ramesh, the former MLA from the Vemulawada constituency, is not 'stateless' as he holds a German passport. 

The court found that Ramesh failed to provide documents proving he had renounced his German citizenship, despite the directions given by the court in this regard. 

The court directed Ramesh to pay Rs 25 lakh out of the Rs 30 lakh fine to Congress MLA Adi Srinivas from Vemulawada, who had previously challenged Ramesh's Indian citizenship, as legal expenses incurred by Adi Srinivas. 

Ramesh is also required to pay Rs 5 lakh to the Legal Services Authority of the high court within a month. 

Ramesh has been involved in a prolonged legal battle over his citizenship. He had been elected to the assembly four times, including in a bypoll. 

Adi Srinivas had alleged that Ramesh, without relinquishing his German citizenship, had obtained Indian citizenship in 2009 by misrepresenting his details regarding his stay in India and had also challenged Ramesh's election as MLA. 

The Central government had earlier informed the high court that Ramesh holds a German passport, which was renewed until 2033, and that he visited Germany three times in 2023. -- PTI
