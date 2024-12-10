RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Gautam Adani met Fadnavis today. Here's why...

December 10, 2024  14:44
Devendra Fadnavis on his oath-taking day last week
Devendra Fadnavis on his oath-taking day last week
Industrialist Gautam Adani on Tuesday called on newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here. The meeting took place at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in south Mumbai. 

 "It was a courtesy visit from Adani. He could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis, hence met him today," a source said.

 Scripting a powerful comeback, Fadnavis (54) took oath as chief minister of the state on December 5 at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai's sprawling Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the Mahayuti alliance.

 Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani also attended the ceremony. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gautam Adani met Fadnavis today. Here's why...
LIVE! Gautam Adani met Fadnavis today. Here's why...

BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'
BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'

Afreen Shah, a 20-year-old woman, was one of seven people killed in a bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night. The bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles on the SG Barve Road, leaving 42 others injured. The accident occurred as...

Parl adjourned amid chaos over 'Cong-Soros' link
Parl adjourned amid chaos over 'Cong-Soros' link

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions amid uproarious scenes as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges on the Soros and Adani issues.

INDIA's no-trust motion: BJD refuses to commit
INDIA's no-trust motion: BJD refuses to commit

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has stated that his party will take "necessary steps" in response to the INDIA bloc's potential move to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. While Patnaik did not...

'AI Might Enslave Or Annihilate Us'
'AI Might Enslave Or Annihilate Us'

'It is the first technology in history which is not just a tool, it is an agent.'Yuval Noah Harari on the dangers on AI.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances