First look: Inside Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal'





The BJP has referred to the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow as "sheesh mahal" -- or palace of mirrors, which denotes luxury.





"We have been telling you the truth about the glass palace of debauchery of the person who calls himself a common man @ArvindKejriwal, today we will show it to you too! He has built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money!" Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said in an online post.





Sachdeva shared a video of inside Kejriwal's former bungalow which has a jacuzzi, sauna, a very fancy looking bathroom, a gym etc.





Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a government accommodation will soon be allotted to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, which he is entitled to as the chief of a national party.





Responding to a question at a press conference, Khattar said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow. However, all Type VII bungalows are currently occupied, he added. "At present, we only have Type V and VI bungalows available, but there is currently no availability of Type VII bungalows. Kejriwal will be allotted a Type VII bungalow as soon as it is available," Khattar said.





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal, asserting that he is entitled to it as the convenor of a national party.

With assembly round the cornier, the controversy over the Delhi Chief Minister's bungalow that used to be occupied by Arvind Kejriwal, has intensified.