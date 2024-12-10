Driver had no experience with bus: Cong on mishap





In a post on Social Media X, he claimed that the concerned driver of bus did not have experience of driving a big vehicle.





"Shocking information has come forward that the bus driver in this accident is a contract driver and the driver had no experience in driving a bus. How did this driver get the job when he had no experience of driving a big vehicle, was the driver not checked before being allowed to drive such a big bus? The BEST administration is responsible for this unforgivable act, so strict action must be taken against the culprits. We demand that the government should provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured in the accident," he said.





He also offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.





Maharashtra CM has also said that the treatment of the injured in accident will be borne by BEST and BMC. Meanwhile as per recent updates, the death toll in the Kurla rises to 7 and the number of injured people increases to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday accused BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) administration responsible for Kurla bus accident.