Dignified, courteous... Tharoor condoles SM Krishna's passing

December 10, 2024  12:31
image
Shashi Tharoor shares this image on X writing, "Saddened by news of the passing of Shri S.M. Krishna, veteran Congressman, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Governor of Maharashtra and External Affairs Minister (in which capacity i worked under him, see pic). Always courteous, dignified and steeped in the politics of consensus, Shri Krishna was a stalwart of Indian politics. Profound condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti." 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on Wednesday to honour the memory of former Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday.
