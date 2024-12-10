Dignified, courteous... Tharoor condoles SM Krishna's passing





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on Wednesday to honour the memory of former Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday.

Shashi Tharoor shares this image on X writing, "Saddened by news of the passing of Shri S.M. Krishna, veteran Congressman, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Governor of Maharashtra and External Affairs Minister (in which capacity i worked under him, see pic). Always courteous, dignified and steeped in the politics of consensus, Shri Krishna was a stalwart of Indian politics. Profound condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti."