Create tamasha, go on holiday: Rijiju on Rahul

December 10, 2024  10:05
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader & LoP Rahul Gandhi after his party held a protest at the Parliament premises on Monday over the Adani matter. Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi and took a jab at his foreign vacations. 

"Rahul Gandhi enjoys creating a tamasha and abusing the Prime Minister but other MPs have responsibilities towards the people who have elected them. All he has to do is create a tamasha here and then go abroad to enjoy his holidays," the Union Minister posted on X.

In another post, Rijiju posted a Rahul Gandhi's protest video outside the parliament and quoted that Congress leader doesn't care about people's problems because he has nothing to lose.

"Samajwadi Party, TMC, all Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha, some Congress MPs in Lok Sabha & many Party MPs are really interested to participate in the Parliament Debate & Discussion.. Rahul Gandhi Ji has nothing to lose because he can't feel people's pain & problem but other MPs do!," he posted on X. 

Notably, members of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party were not a part of the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule was also not present in the protest held on Monday.
