Chef Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' wins Michelin Award

December 10, 2024  12:51
image
Superstar chef Vikas Khanna shares an amazing win. He writes on X:
"Within a matter of a few hours Bungalow received 2 incredible global recognitions. 
1. Top 14 New Restaurants by The New York Times 
2. Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. 
Just 5 years ago, my life was my sister's healing process + Feed India + Fighting for my freedom. I'd left hope of ever opening another Indian Restaurant. From NYU to Cornell to Columbia hospitals. That was my life. If it was not about a promise to my Radha, I wouldn't have started this journey. 
Bungalow was born out of promises + heartbreaks + devotion to serve Indian culture & cuisine to the World. Khanna + Rizvi + Bhatt became ONE for this dream. Thank you Universe for giving us this historic moment."

Bungalow, Chef Khanna's restaurant in New York is known for serving Indian dishes and flavours with a twist to the presentation. From staple dal to lamb seekh kebab, the menu features the finest delicacies from the country. Believe it or not, people across the table want to get a reservation at the restaurant which is always overflowing with happy customers.
