BEST bus crash: Driver sent to police custody

December 10, 2024  16:41
A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded the driver of the BEST bus involved in an accident, which claimed seven lives and left 42 others injured, to police custody till December 21. 

 The driver, Sanjay More, has been booked for 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder', a day after the horrific crash. 

The bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking hit several vehicles and pedestrians at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). 

More, who was at the wheel of the bus, was detained after the accident and later arrested under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police produced him before a magistrate court's and sought his remand for further probe into the accident. The court allowed the police plea and sent More to their custody till December 21. PTI
