RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

B'desh acknowledges 88 incidents of violence against minorities

December 10, 2024  22:05
image
Bangladesh on Tuesday acknowledged 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, following the ouster of then-premier Sheikh Hasina in August.
 
Interim government head Muhammad Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam also said that 70 people have been arrested in those incidents.

He made the disclosure a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership.

A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 22, Alam told reporters.

"The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in (northeastern Sunamganj, (central) Gazipur, and other areas," he said.

He added that there might be cases where some victims were members of the previous ruling party.

The government has so far insisted that other than a few incidents, Hindus were not attacked because of their faiths.

"Some attacks targeted individuals who were former members of the ruling party or they were the result of personal disputes. Nevertheless, since violence occurred, the police are taking appropriate action," he said.

Alam said that details regarding the incidents that took place after October 22 will be shared soon.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath meets Putin, hails Indo-Russian ties
LIVE! Rajnath meets Putin, hails Indo-Russian ties

Denied Sambhal visit, Rahul meets victims' kin in Delhi
Denied Sambhal visit, Rahul meets victims' kin in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the families of victims of violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and offered them all possible help to ensure justice. The incident in Sambhal, which resulted in four deaths, occurred during a...

Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note
Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years long of emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and...

To ogle at...: Lalu's remark on Nitish yatra stirs row
To ogle at...: Lalu's remark on Nitish yatra stirs row

The BJP and JDU leaders claimed that Prasad insulted women in the state with his comment.

'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'
'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'

'Look at the post mortem reports. Every body (of the 10 Kuki-Zo youth who were killed) has almost 12 bullet marks on it.''Why do they have to fire so much even if they wanted to kill them?''One or two shots would be enough to kill them....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances