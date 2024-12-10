RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

A prolific reader, a thinker... remembering SM Krishna

December 10, 2024  09:45
image
PM Narendra Modi condoles SM Krishna's death. Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. "He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker," the PM posted on X.

Former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said. 

"He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said. Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna is survived by wife Prema and two daughters.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai BEST bus crash: Toll rises to 7
LIVE! Mumbai BEST bus crash: Toll rises to 7

BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'

The driver was speeding and the bus swerved for about 200 metres before it dashed into multiple vehicles on the road.

Mumbai records coldest day in nine years
Mumbai records coldest day in nine years

Mumbai recorded its coldest day on Monday since December 24, 2015 with the temperature dipping to 13.7 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department official said.

'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'

'Going into Brisbane, India need a tight strategy for Travis Head and they need to get Akash Deep in and maybe Ravindra Jadeja for Ashwin.'

Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna passes away
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna passes away

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning, his family said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances