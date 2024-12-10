A prolific reader, a thinker... remembering SM Krishna





Former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.





"He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said. Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna is survived by wife Prema and two daughters.

PM Narendra Modi condoles SM Krishna's death. Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. "He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker," the PM posted on X.