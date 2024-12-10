RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 students fall to death from fourth floor of PG accommodation in Delhi

December 10, 2024  00:19
image
Two BBA students died after "accidentally" falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation in Rohini on Monday, a police official said. 

The police had earlier said the duo had jumped to death. 

According to a police officer, the duo -- Ishaan, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, and Harsh of Delhi's Palam Colony -- had a 'friendly scuffle' near the window of their room which was opened and they fell on the ground. 

Ishaan was pursuing BBA from Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology while Harsh studied at Delhi Technological University, he said. 

"A PCR call was received at 1:10 am at the KNK Marg police station informing that two boys had fallen from the terrace of a building. The police team immediately visited the scene."  

"Upon local enquiry, it was found the two individuals, who were in a room on the fourth floor of a PG accommodation, had fallen through the window," a senior police officer said. 

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel, in a statement, said the spot was visited by a forensic department team and the cause of the fall was found to be accidental. 

A source said both the students were roommates and they shifted to the paying guest accommodation two months ago. 

On Sunday night, a few of their common friends had come to meet them. The source said that Ishan and Harsh along with their friends were playing cards when they picked up a 'friendly scuffle'. 

"All were sitting on the bed which was closer to the window. While playing cards the duo got into a friendly scuffle during which they fell through the window," the source added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pistols, narcotics seized during search in Sambhal
LIVE! Pistols, narcotics seized during search in Sambhal

3 killed, 17 hurt as bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai
3 killed, 17 hurt as bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai

Three people were killed and 17 others injured when a BEST bus crashed into pedestrians and vehicles in Mumbai on Monday night. The accident is suspected to have been caused by brake failure. The bus, on route number 332, was travelling...

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

Farmers cancel march to Delhi tomorrow, to decide POA
Farmers cancel march to Delhi tomorrow, to decide POA

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said no 'jatha' (group) of farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi on Tuesday. The farmers suspended their march after some were injured in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel....

Himachal sees 2nd snowfall; tourist killed in mishap
Himachal sees 2nd snowfall; tourist killed in mishap

Himachal Pradesh experienced its second snowfall of the season, leading to the closure of 15 roads, including two national highways. A tourist from New Delhi died in an accident on an icy road in the Lahaul Spiti district, while three...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances