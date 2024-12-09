RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP man dies by suicide in Bengaluru, leaving behind 24-page note

December 09, 2024  21:15
File image
File image
A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh died by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence on Monday, the police said.

Atul Subhash, who worked in a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives, they added.

The incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Subhash had been facing marital discord with his wife, and she had registered a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

He also sent his death note via email to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, the officer said.

According to the police, Subhash hung a placard in his house that read "Justice is due".

Before taking the extreme step, he allegedly pasted important details on a cupboard, including information about his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending, the officer said.

"A case will be registered in connection with the death once his family files a complaint. A detailed investigation is underway," he added. -- PTI
