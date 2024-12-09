Sebis Stealth Op On Shadow Players





However, providing unregistered investment advice is illegal under Sebi regulations. To combat this, regulatory officials go undercover as 'mystery students' to monitor these courses and take action when they suspect wrongdoing.





"We cannot take action against every single entity, but we do go undercover as mystery students to gather evidence. If we receive a complaint or have reason to suspect misconduct, we will take action," explained an official.





Sebi has previously acted against several such entities, issuing orders and penalties.









Khusboo Tiwari and Samie Modak/Business Standard

Social media platforms are flooded with advertisements for online stock market tutorials and crash courses. These courses often lure students with low fees but later charge extra for stock tips.